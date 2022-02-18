10 challenges to mark NPH anniversary

by NZ CATHOLIC staff

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of NPH in New Zealand. NPH stands for Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, Our Little Brothers and Sisters, which supports more than 6000 vulnerable children and families across nine countries.

This year NPH celebrates 10 years in this country, and NPH director Loren O’Sullivan is aiming to celebrate this with 10 challenges.

The first one if a skydive from 9000 feet, thanks to Auckland Skydiving.

Two supporters have pledged to jump on January 29. Jonathan Gabriel, treasurer on the NPH New Zealand board, said that “jumping out of a plane is not something I thought I’d ever do, but when it comes to motivation – knowing it’s assisting the kids in Latin America – I’m in!”

Carmel College student, Hannah Macdonald, 15, is not afraid to take a leap of faith. Her family has been sponsoring a girl from NPH Haiti for several years. The girl is now part of Haiti’s national under-18 team.

“When I heard [about the] skydive,” Hannah said, “I jumped at the chance to join them. I’ve always wanted to give it a go and I couldn’t think of a better charity to support.”

Other challenges proposed for later in the year include a walk from Long Bay to Devonport, a mid-winter swim and eating a whole chili.

To join NPH on one of the challenges, or to support NPH through a donation, visit: www.nph-nz.org/events