Praise in Parliament for Auckland parish

An Auckland parish has been praised in Parliament for its work in a community vaccination event.

Christ the King parish in Owairaka was mentioned by Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood in a general debate on November 17.

“I think of our leaders from our Christ the King Catholic church on Richardson Road in my electorate, who worked with local business leaders to encourage the community to come in for a vaccination event last week, who provided support, who provided incentives, and who reached out in the very best traditions of the Christian faith to keep communities safe,” said Mr Wood, who is also Minister of Transport.

Mr Wood, who is an Anglican, also praised a previous community event in his electorate, “where our Pacific community, across faith leaders, school leaders, and community leaders, came together to vaccinate nearly 300 people at our local Wesley community centre — people who may have been hard to reach, people who may have been subject to misinformation, people who needed help and support and advice to get in there and to be safe from Covid-19. Our community came together and did that”.

He also praised the “1.7 million members of my city, who have just displayed extraordinary fortitude. It has been tough mentally, it has been tough emotionally, and tough spiritually . . .”.