Bishop Lowe appointment is “answer to my prayers” – Bishop Dunn

Auckland Bishop Patrick Dunn said the appointment of his successor, Bishop Stephen Lowe, by Pope Francis is the “answer to my prayers” citing his continued failing eyesight as the reason for his retirement.

Bishop Dunn said plans are tentative, but they hope that Bishop Lowe will move up to Auckland by the middle of February 2022.

Bishop Dunn will move to St John Vianney House in Vermont Street, “but will still be available to help during these days of transition”. Former Bishop of both Auckland and Hamilton, Bishop Denis Browne, currently resides there as well.

“I know you will join me in welcoming Bishop Steve as he takes up the rather daunting task of moving to Auckland at the start of next year,” he said in a letter addressed to the diocesan staff.

In the letter, Bishop Dunn revealed he had written Pope Francis in June last year, seeking retirement.

“Most of you will be aware that in recent years, especially from 2018 onwards, I have been facing significant eyesight issues. Despite the best efforts of my eye specialists, the situation has not improved. This led me in June 2020 to write to Pope Francis saying that I thought I was reaching the end of the road in my service as bishop and that our wonderful Diocese needed someone who could read easily and could drive to take my place,” he said. “The appointment of Bishop Steve is an answer to my prayers!”

In the letter, Bishop Dunn expressed his gratitude to the diocesan staff.

“I do thank you all for your support and friendship over the years, and especially for your patience in recent times as I have struggled with poor vision. I have told Bishop Steve that he will have the best staff in all the world to help him as he settles into his new role,” he said.

Bishop Dunn, who celebrated his 25th episcopal anniversary on July 25, 2019, noted that it was around this time, too, when he was appointed bishop of Auckland.

When he was appointed auxiliary bishop at the age of 44, he said he was very hesitant but was told by then Auckland Bishop Browne that the only answer he (Bishop Dunn) could give was “yes”.

“My old friend, Brother Richard Dunleavy FMS, turned 89 this week. He mentioned that he loves the prayer of Dag Hammarskjold, the one-time Secretary-General of the United Nations: ‘Dear Lord, for all that has been; thank you. For all that is to come; yes!’,” Bishop Dunn said.

“I am trying to make that my prayer also at this time,” he said.