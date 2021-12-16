Back to school days at Ashburton reunion

Restrictions because of Covid-19 meant some anxious times in planning for the Sacred Heart College, Ashburton, reunion at Labour Weekend, but a successful event was able to be completed.

Confirmation that the reunion could go ahead was only able to be given on the Tuesday before the gathering, and the organising committee had been on tenterhooks. Registrations had been received from overseas and from the North Island, but many of these were unfortunately cancelled. But those “girls” unable to attend were remembered throughout the weekend.

The reunion marked 50 years since the college closed. A 150-pagebook, “Nor’Westers and Panamas”, which documented the history of the college, was revealed at the reunion. It made use of history researched and written by local historian Michael Hanrahan, who went to the Montessori school on the site. Former pupil Mary Schmack put together the stories and memories of those who attended the college.

Guests at the reunion included Frs Denis Nolan and Huynh Tran, Sister Amelda Lindsay, RNDM, from a local family, and who was at the Montessori school on the college site and at Sacred Heart College, and Sr Margaret Monahan, RNDM, province leader of the Sisters of Our Lady of the Missions for New Zealand and Samoa.

There were many highlights at the reunion. Organisers said the gathering fell silent when a pre-recorded video call by Sr Patricia Boyd, RNDM, was made. Sr Patricia, who taught in Ashburton from 1969-1971, spent much of her religious vocation in Africa, and then worked for her congregation in France before retiring. Her final words were the school song “. . . no matter where the years may find us . . . we’ll sing to our school and its motto, and its praises we’ll loyally sing”.

A “Three Little Girls from School Are We” skit by Kathryn Bryant, Colleen Prendergast, Helen Bradley, produced much laughter at the time, and hours later. Colleen Corbett (nee Glossop) – who attended the college between 1933 and 1941 – cut the reunion cake.

There were many positive comments and accolades from participants about the weekend.

“What a fantastic reunion from start to finish – from receiving a goodie bag on registration to the morning tea after Sunday Mass. We will continue to reminisce. Was great to see the genuine joy on the faces of the attendees as they reunited with each other, which would be the treasure of the weekend. The decibels of chatting were pretty up there, from the Conversazione until the farewells including the school song,” said one attendee.

“It was neat to meet up with old school mates. I guess all the reminiscing of our days at school brought back a lot of memories and fun times (and not so fun) we had together. Putting a ball through the convent window, making bloomers at sewing class, being seen talking to boys in school uniform, writing down the words of songs which could have suggestive connotations resulting in a class lecture! This a reflection on the changing world for teenage girls today!” said another.

“I guess the greatest pleasure was learning what we had all achieved after leaving Sacred Heart. The occupations we moved on to, the wonderful travel experiences some had, our present-day families, all in all how well our education qualified us for life after school.”