Lockdown eucharistic devotion in Pukekohe

A pivot inspired by prayer during lockdown has resulted in a carpark being the site of regular adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at St Patrick’s parish in Pukekohe.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown started in Auckland in August, faith services have not been permitted under alert levels 3 and 4 restrictions – other than funerals and weddings with limited numbers at alert level 3.

Among the parishioners who found lockdown difficult was St Patrick’s parish pastoral council secretary Cheryl Surrey, who took the situation to prayer.

“Lockdown has been incredibly difficult for so many, and the tug on my heart has been: What more could we be doing to provide opportunities for prayer for our parish community?” Mrs Surrey said.

“As a member of the Pastoral Parish Council of St Patrick’s, Pukekohe, it became quite apparent to me that we had to pivot. During the novena to St Therese at the end of September, my mind began to reflect on the words of St Mother Teresa when she was asked, ‘What will save the world?’”

Mrs Surrey said that the response that came to her while praying was simple – the answer is prayer.

Words about eucharistic adoration said by St Teresa moved Mrs Surrey to action. Among these words were: “What we need is for every parish to come before Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament in Holy Hours of prayer. The time you spend with Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament . . . will help bring about an everlasting peace on earth. We cannot separate our lives from the Eucharist; the moment we do, something breaks . . . The Eucharist involves more than just receiving; it also involves satisfying the hunger of Christ. He says, ‘Come to Me.’ He is hungry for souls . . . If I can give you any advice, I beg you to get closer to the Eucharist.”

Mrs Surrey said that, with these words reverberating in her heart, she texted parish priest Fr Robert Steele with a request to have “Park and Pray Adoration”.

This would involve the Blessed Sacrament being placed securely behind a window, and parishioners invited to drive to the parish’s back car park, remain in their vehicles, and adore the Lord in the Blessed Sacrament to intercede for one another and for the nation.

“It wasn’t long before Fr Robert responded in support of the idea,” said Mrs Surrey, who is also vocations coordinator for Auckland diocese.

“He set up the sacristy window overlooking the car park, and within a couple of days we had sent out the good news and poster to as many people we could think of, including other parish priests in the diocese, as a note of encouragement.

“We have eucharistic adoration on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between 9am-10am, and Sundays at 3pm, and the turnout has been wonderful; and not just from Pukekohe parishioners – but some people travel for 40 minutes from other parts of the diocese to have the opportunity to spend this precious time with Jesus.”

Confessions are also available at the parish – following alert level 3 rules, which means they have to be outdoors and involve no contact.

“We are incredibly blessed to have Fr Robert,” Mrs Surrey said, “and so thankful for his eagerness to bring Jesus to us, and hear confessions several hours a week. We hope that more priests will be moved by the testimonies of our parishioners, and feel courageous in bringing Jesus to those who are so desperate for his peace and consolation.”

NZ Catholic understands at least one other Auckland parish – St Mark’s, Pakuranga – has followed Pukekohe’s example with carpark adoration of the Blessed Sacrament made available.

Parishioner feedback to the Pukekohe initiative has been very positive.

“It was a very intimate and direct sensation – from my heart to Jesus’ heart, in my own little car. There [were] different dimensions of togetherness: between me and Jesus, between me and the ones I was praying for, and between me and other people gathered who were in their cars around me, praying in adoration. Distance was no longer an issue!” said one parishioner.

Another parishioner said: “When we got locked out of daily Mass and adoration for so long, I was feeling very stressed and angry about it. So when told of this wonderful idea, I was delighted, but wondered how it could work. It worked so well, and was such an amazing experience – I didn’t want it to finish. It didn’t feel strange sitting in my car, I felt just as close to Jesus, as if we were in the chapel. I left there on Cloud Nine, and I sang adoration songs all the way home!”