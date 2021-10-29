New priest told to remain in Christ’s love

Wellington Cardinal John Dew asked newly-ordained priest Fr Hayden Powick, SM, to remember to always remain in Jesus’ love, so that he (Fr Powick) can “serve the people in the great spirit of joy and service and gratitude”.

The cardinal ordained Fr Powick on October 9, 2021 under level two Covid-19 alert level conditions, which meant restricting the number of people who can gather to only 100. Wellington Coadjutor Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, and Marist provincial Fr Tim Duckworth, SM, were also present at the ordination celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Richmond, near Nelson.

Cardinal Dew observed that the pandemic has “humbled us and told us that we are not in control”.

“An event such as this ordination, which should really be a great family and church ecclesial event [is] confined to 100 people only. And that’s sad and disappointing . . . but we are a people of faith,” he said.

In his homily, Cardinal Dew reflected on the various Marian feasts that had been celebrated in the past few weeks, as Fr Powick was being ordained a priest of the Society of Mary. He particularly highlighted the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, as Mary prayed at the foot of the cross.

“She was teaching us as the mother of the Church about prayer, especially prayer in the times of challenge and difficulty . . . our prayer is prayer at the foot of the cross when we are called to praying for ourselves and others. And that prayer is central to our ministry as priests,” he said.

Cardinal Dew also put particular emphasis on the Gospel reading that Fr Powick chose for the ordination, which was John 15:9-16 when Jesus called on his disciples to love one another as he (Jesus) loved them.

The cardinal said in that gospel, there are “four very simple and very powerful words: ‘remain in my love’”.

Cardinal Dew said that he used to think these words were just an invitation to prayer. “Now I know, it is that: an invitation to prayer, but it is much more. It is an invitation not just for times of prayer but to always try to be in his presence,” he said.

“Never forget to give thanks that God has chosen you. Live in gratitude for the gift of priesthood. Even when your ministry becomes demanding and challenging, remember those words: ‘remain in my love’,” Cardinal Dew advised the new priest. “Sometimes, that may mean remain with Mary at the foot of the cross, speechless and wondering.”

He said Fr Powick will be called upon to minister to people who are suffering and felt abandoned by God, as well as those who are questioning the purpose of life.

“Show them there is something deep and powerful, able to be experienced by remaining in his presence, even if it is at the foot of the cross,” he said.

Fr Powick and Fr Duckworth thanked Cardinal Dew for ordaining Fr Powick. The new priest also thanked his family, friends and the people who have made his ordination possible.

Fr Duckworth recalled a conversation with Fr Powick. “I spoke to Hayden about 10 years ago and asked him, why do you want to join the society? He said because he had seen the good work of Marists in the Oceania province,” Fr Duckworth said. “We were lucky the Marists of Oceania were kind to Hayden, too.”

Fr Powick grew up in Nelson and was the eldest of Edward and Rachael Powick’s seven children.

He attended St Joseph’s Primary School in Oamaru, and St Paul’s in Nelson, before moving to, at that stage, the fledgling Garin College. He is the first priest to come out of the college.

He studied for three years at Nelson Marlborough Institute of Technology, completing a Bachelor of Information Technology.

Fr Powick had a three-month volunteer stint in the Solomon Islands. During that time, he developed an appreciation for community life, prayer and service, while working and living with the Salesian religious community.

He also met a number of Marists in the Solomons who impressed him with their hard work, humility and sense of humour. His experience with them significantly influenced his decision to enter the Marist seminary.

He said he also received immense support and many prayers from his great aunt, Sr Maureen O’Connor, SMSM.

When Fr Powick was due to leave the Solomons, he says he vividly remembers the Marist Archbishop’s blessing: “May all the hairs on your body turn into candles and, as they burn up, may they give glory to God”.

He began his studies at Good Shepherd College – Te Hepara Pai (now Te Kupenga – Catholic Theological College) and became a novice in 2016 at the Marist International Novitiate in the Philippines. The following year he made first profession, and briefly returned to Auckland for further study.

With the Society of Mary’s incorporation of international formation into its training programme, Fr Powick then went to the Marist International Theologate in Rome, where he continued formation for Marist priesthood, which included theological study at the Gregorian University. He was ordained to the diaconate in Rome in 2020.