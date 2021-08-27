Rome seeks more info about Aubert miracle

The Vatican has sought clarification concerning some medical points that were in a final submission made in support of the cause for beatification of Venerable Suzanne Aubert.

In an August 10 e-newsletter from the Sisters of Compassion giving an update on the progress of the cause, it was stated that “we continue to trust God that the Vatican will soon recognise the alleged healing miracle granted a Christchurch woman through the intercession of Venerable Suzanne Aubert/Meri Hōhepa”.

“Recently the [Congregation] for the Causes of Saints in Rome was again in touch seeking clarification of some medical points in the final submission that was made in support of her cause.

“We were fortunate that, with the assistance of a prominent Professor of Neurology in Auckland, we were able to provide the requested information, which is now with senior medical advisors to the Vatican.

“We are all continuing to pray that these final questions have now be satisfactorily

answered, and that very soon the alleged healing miracle will be accepted. Please continue to pray for the beatification of Suzanne Aubert/Meri Hōhepa.”

Venerable Suzanne Aubert founded the Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion in 1892.