Divine Renovation conference to be held in Taupo in October

Tongariro Catholic, with the support of the Catholic Diocese of Hamilton, is hosting a nationwide conference in Taupō in October to promote the “Divine Renovation” approach as a good model for parish renewal.

According to a post on the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference Facebook page, the conference is open to anyone who wants to find out more about how the Divine Renovation model can transform parishes of all sizes, and for those who have already adopted the DR model and want to continue to learn and connect with others.

Parish priests and their parish pastoral councils are especially invited to come and see what this model has to offer the life of their parish.

The conference is scheduled to run from October 19-21.

On August 6, Hamilton diocese announced the first of the keynote speakers for the conference — Fr James Mallon, a Canadian priest who is the founder of the Divine Renovation Ministry and the author of the best-selling book Divine Renovation: From A Maintenance To A Missional Parish.

According to a facebook post by Hamilton diocese, Fr Mallon’s latest book, Beyond the Parish, released in April, 2020, offers a thought-provoking analysis of the challenges the Church faces, along with the practical tools that will support parish and diocesan leaders in bringing about parish renewal.

The MC for the conference will be Kevin Bailey, director of Divine Renovation Australasia. According to the organisation’s website, Divine Renovation Australasia provides intensive support to parishes throughout Australasia seeking to pursue a missional mindset. “We help transform parishes across the region, developing strong leadership teams and a culture of evangelisation.”

For more information, visit www.cdh.org.nz/divine-renovation-conference