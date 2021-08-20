Priest pedals his parish

Whanganui’s parish priest can be seen utilising pedal power as he goes about his pastoral duties, which is good for his health and for the environment.

A few months ago, Fr Vaughan Leslie decided that, as parish priest, he should take some concrete steps to live up to the call made by Pope Francis in his encyclical Laudato Si’ (On Care for Our Common Home).

Fr Leslie said his previous work as a priest had meant he had found it “very easy to justify the need to be in and out of the car many times during a single day, as I go about my pastoral duties”.

Using a car had been essential at times, due to distances that had to be travelled, and if there were many commitments that had to be met over a short time frame.

“However, with the nature of my present parish of Whanganui, it is possible to get around by bike without too much difficulty, though sometimes lights and wet weather gear are needed.

“I’ve actually been surprised that carless days or half-days have been remarkably easy to achieve, even though it can require a little planning and good carry bags! It’s also been great to be a little more visible around the community, though I think some might wonder why this ‘mad priest’ is biking in all weathers some days!”

Fr Leslie said he has found travelling between the churches and schools in his parish by bike quite invigorating — and it is good exercise as well — plus it has lowered his “carbon footprint”.

“It’s been interesting to set myself the challenge of doing my work on a bike, but it is exciting and invigorating, especially as it’s not that long ago that priests were on horseback moving around the parish; not something I’m looking to bring back though!”

So people in Whanganui will be getting used to seeing the parish priest gliding by on his bike — and some might wonder if they are seeing a scene from G.K.Chesterton’s Father Brown series.