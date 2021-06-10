Catholic vaccine campaign appeals to ethnic communities in the fight against Covid-19

Archbishop of Wellington Cardinal John Dew received the first dose of his Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination yesterday (June 9), launching a new Catholic Church campaign urging all Catholics and all people to get the vaccination to help fight Covid-19.

The Covid-19 vaccine campaign, Love your Neighbour as Yourself, focusses on ethnic and religious communities that are fearful of getting vaccinated because of misinformation.

Te Kupenga-Catholic Leadership Institute Chief Executive Dr Areti Metuamate says the campaign aims to reach people in 10 ethnic communities to allay fears they may have about the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine.

“As the vaccine is now being offered to more members of the public, including those in at risk Māori and Pasifika communities, we want to urge people to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their whānau and their community,” says Dr Metuamate.

To demonstrate the importance of getting the vaccine, as well as its safety, Cardinal Dew and St Anne’s Newtown Parish Priest Father Doug Shepherd received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Wellington today, alongside representatives of Māori and Pasifika communities.

“It’s important that as leaders in the Church and Pasifika community, we show unity and strength against this virus for our communities to follow,” Dr Metuamate says.

The campaign, which includes a video and handouts in English, Tongan and Samoan, encourages families to work together for the wellbeing of their communities. It also addresses fears people may have.

The video and other campaign information is being circulated to all Catholic parishes and schools and can be accessed at www.get-vaccinated-catholic.co.nz

Dr Metuamate says that Catholic Church leaders have been extremely concerned about the misleading information being spread by some high-profile people regarding the Covid-19 virus, and the Pfizer vaccine being distributed free nationwide. “We have heard the misinformation ourselves and some of us have received material in our mailboxes, so we know it has raised questions and concerns.

“Some of the misinformation circulating is leading people to believe the vaccine may change their DNA or even give them Covid-19. It is biologically impossible for the vaccine to affect a person’s DNA and the vaccine does not contain any live virus. We think it is important to directly address this sort of misinformation in a targeted way.

“Hundreds of millions of people around the world have received the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine is safe and effective, but there is much to fear from not being vaccinated.”

Dr Metuamate says the Pasifika community is a key focus of the campaign. There are nearly 400,000 Pasifika people in New Zealand according to the 2018 Census, with most living in Auckland, Waikato and Wellington. “The key factor to us, and why we know we can play an important role, is that nearly 80 per cent of Pasifika people have some form of religious affiliation.”

The Government has identified churches as being critical to circulating accurate and reliable information to their congregations and communities on the importance and safety of getting vaccinated. Catholic leaders take their advice about vaccines from reputable doctors, scientists and the Catholic Bishops’ own bioethics agency, the Nathaniel Centre.

Wellington Catholic leaders are currently in discussions with Pacific Health officials and Tū Ora Compass Health about holding a special vaccination clinic at St Anne’s church in Newtown for members of the congregation and other community members.

“We are offering our churches as a safe and welcoming place in the centre of the community for people to come and receive their vaccination, as it makes sense to establish clinics there. The people will be much more responsive to vaccinators coming to a community hub that is familiar to them,” says Dr Metuamate.