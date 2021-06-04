NZ Catholic sub payments via cheque

For many New Zealand banks, the dates when they will cease issuing or accepting cheques as payments are fast approaching.

The banks and their last dates for accepting cheques are — ANZ (May 31), Westpac and TSB (June 25), BNZ (June 30). The date for the ASB is on August 27.

Since NZ Catholic does its banking with the BNZ, the last date we will be able to accept cheques as payments for subscriptions will be June 29.

Therefore, we ask subscribers who usually pay by cheque to use other methods.

Subscribers can still pay directly into our bank account using direct credit. Or they can pay through our website or over the phone using a debit or credit card.

Details of how to do this are sent out with subscription renewal letters.

Another way is to fill in a renewal coupon, place it in an envelope, and send it by post.

Hopefully, your bank has helped you transition away from using cheques to some other form of payment.

We are happy to discuss how we can help support you to use other payment methods. Email admin@nzcatholic.org.nz or phone 09 360 3067.