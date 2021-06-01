Caritas urges Govt to act on slavery

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand and other leading NGOs are calling for the New Zealand Government to pass a Modern Slavery Act to ensure that our businesses, government agencies and consumers do not inadvertently support forced labour, people trafficking and slavery through the purchase of goods or services across global supply chains.

Caritas posted on facebook that 40 million people are living in slavery right now.

“That’s more than any other time in history. Every time you make a trip to the supermarket or pick up a pair of sneakers at the mall, you’re at risk of purchasing a product that was made through slavery.

“Respect for the dignity of all people is a foundational principle in the teaching of the Church and in the Scriptures. The example of Jesus was to uphold the poor and the marginalised, and to affirm the dignity of all people created in the image of God. Modern slavery is a direct attack on the dignity of people everywhere.”

Caritas invites people to take action against modern day slavery by writing to the Minister for Workplace Safety (c/- Parliament Buildings, Wellington), or expressing views on email to: m.wood@ministers.govt.nz

Background information for such letters can be found at: www.caritas.org.nz/modern-slavery-and-trafficking