Fr Denis Whelan farewelled

Redemptorist Fr Denis Whelan was farewelled at a requiem Mass at Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Glendowie, Auckland, on April 21.

Fr Whelan, aged 91, died at the Grace Joel Retirement Village in Auckland on April 14.

Serving in Auckland and Wellington in the 1960s, he was parish priest at Glendowie from 1969 to 1979. He later served in New Brighton (Christchurch), St Gerard’s (Wellington), Hamilton and Christchurch again before returning to the Glendowie Community in 1997, where he stayed until 2018.

A photo in the order of service for the requiem shows him standing next to the part-built Glendowie church in the 1970s.

Fr Whelan’s mortal remains were buried at Panmure Catholic Cemetery.