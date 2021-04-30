50 golden years as an LCM Sister

by Sr HELENA KEARNS, LCM

Sr Lusia Tupou was the first Tongan woman to enter the Little Company of Mary.

On arrival in New Zealand, she worked at Calvary Hospital in Wellington, then entered the Little Company of Mary.

She completed her novitiate in Christchurch, and trained as an enrolled nurse at Burwood Hospital.

Sr Lusia returned to Tonga in 1974, and worked at Kalevale Clinic for several years. She has been involved in several ministries over the years, including parish pastoral assistant and school counsellor.

Her present ministry is prison chaplaincy. In addition to this impressive list, she was vicar for religious in Tonga for 10 years.

Recently, Sr Lusia celebrated her Golden Jubilee of Profession with a special Mass in Tonga, followed by a celebratory meal with her LCM community, family and friends.

Well done Lusia!