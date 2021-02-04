Celebration of 60 years on Howick church current site

Auckland auxiliary Bishop Michael Gielen celebrated Mass at Our Lady Star of the Sea parish in Howick, Auckland, on December 6.

The occasion was the 60th anniversary of the opening and blessing of the current church on the site.

The blessing of the adjacent cemetery and new outdoor stone grotto of Our Lady at the parish took place after the Mass.

In the photo with Bishop Gielen are parish priest Fr John Fitzmaurice (left) and priest in residence Fr Terry Montgomery.

The statue in the grotto used to be in a chapel inside the church, but was put in storage after a new statue of Our Lady of Peace was donated to the church, and installed in the chapel earlier this year.