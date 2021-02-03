First Mass commemorated in the Hokianga

by WIGA AUTET

Visitors from Tokoroa, Palmerston North, Whanganui, Auckland, and even from the South Island, together with Te Tai Tokerau/Northland and Hokianga locals, gathered on Sunday, January 10, at Totara Point on the Hokianga river to celebrate, with Auckland Auxiliary Bishop Michael Gielen and four diocesan priests, the 183rd anniversary of the first Catholic Mass celebrated on Aotearoa New Zealand soil — by Bishop Pompallier at that very place in 1838.

In his homily, Bishop Gielen asked the congregation: “Why have you come here?” Was it to acknowledge that historical event and its impact on Te Hahi Katorika/ Catholic faith in Aotearoa? Was it to be refreshed, nourished, and renewed, having gone through the “Covid year”? Or maybe, it was not those present who had decided to come just by themselves, but rather Te Wairua Tapu / the Spirit — who, just as the Spirit had led Jesus to the Jordan River, had also called each person present to this sacred and significant place, to the Hokianga Moana, where “it had all started”.

Bishop Gielen invited those gathered to draw from these “living waters” — literally (“take some and have it in your waka, have it with you the whole year, like I shall”, he said) and spiritually (“as a reminder that these waters were the first which refreshed, nourished and gave us life”). The Spirit/Wairua Tapu has not stopped, the Spirit wants to strengthen, comfort and awhi his people, especially in these “Covid times”, when people might feel afraid, nervous or anxious.

And so, — Bishop Gielen continued — it is not a coincidence that Bishop Patrick Dunn is calling Catholics in his diocese to a “new mission”: to live and proclaim, with a particular zeal and passion, the Gospel of Jesus Christ to everyone they meet, starting with actions and ending with words. These are the priorities: to be eager and committed “missionary disciples”; to strengthen and awhi the spirituality of young people; to care and give hope to the poor. Bishop Gielen said that if the Catholics “leave space”, other faiths will claim it, and so it is important to be strong and passionate in spreading the Good News, starting with people’s own families. While he acknowledged with joy the young people present at the Mass at Totara Point, (in particular some brought there thanks to the Mother of Divine Mercy youth group in Auckland), he had also promised to bring a “bus-load of youth from Auckland” next year, because “they need to know, to experience, to learn from this place”. And finally, when talking about the poor – it is not “just” the hungry — he said — but those suffering from any form of addictions, those without a job or in broken-life situations, whom we are called to love and care for.

Asking everyone to ponder once again the reason for being there, Bishop Gielen reiterated that it is because all present had been led by Te Wairua Tapu/the Spirit. Just as God had expressed his delight in his Son by sending his Spirit upon him during his baptism in the Jordan, by the virtue of people’s own baptisms, they are also being strengthened and nourished by the same Spirit, and “God’s favour rests on us” as people who are called to do his mahi/work. In this year, when the nation will be re-consecrated to Our Lady Assumed into Heaven, Catholics are invited to follow her example and answer simply: Fiat/ Aie/Yes. Choose me.

After the Mass, Bishop Gielen blessed the centennial plinth with the Hokianga waters, and joined the local whanau and guests for traditional kai and fellowship.

Wiga Autet is RE coordinator for Te Tai Tokerau, Auckland diocese.