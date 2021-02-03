Aubert manual granted UNESCO registered status

The New and Complete Manual of Māori Conversation and Vocabulary written by Suzanne Aubert has been accepted for registration on the UNESCO Memory of the World New Zealand Register.

According to a newsletter sent last month from The Sisters of Compassion, it was stated that the sisters had nominated the publication for inclusion in this prestigious register.

The sisters will be provided with a Memory of the World “title”, that can be used on the Suzanne Aubert website or catalogue record. This will link to the Memory of the World register entry, and will be used to promote the Sisters of Compassion and the importance of documentary heritage, the newsletter stated.

The sisters will be presented with a certificate of inscription to the Aotearoā/New Zealand Memory of the World Register.