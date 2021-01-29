Kind Christmas message received from NZ Muslims

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Interfaith Relations received a kind Christmas message from the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) last month.

The message, from FIANZ Outreach and Bridge Building Directorate chair Mustafa Farouk read:-

“I hope you are well and all our Catholic brothers and sisters here in New Zealand and around the world.

“The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand (FIANZ) would like to wish you, the New Zealand Catholic Bishops’ Committee for Interfaith Relations, and your entire congregation around the world Merry Christmas and a happy New Year 2021.

“We have all been tested in the last two years with many challenges. We all stood together and faced those challenges. We pray to God to relieve us of all the challenges we face now, and the ones in the future, and to grant us and the whole of humanity peace, good health, happiness and prosperity.

“We thank your committee for all the support during these difficult times, and look forward to working together in the coming year and beyond.”

NZCBCIR chair Colin MacLeod replied to the message “with grateful acknowledgement and commitment to our shared work of helping bring his prayer to life”.