50th Jubilees celebrated

by Sr MICHELLE CARTER, LSA

Sisters Eleni Tapueluelu and Marion Feeney celebrated 50 years of religious life as Little Sisters of the Assumption on December 5.

Their golden jubilee is a time to celebrate God’s loving faithfulness in helping them live the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience.

Any vocation involves a deep relationship with Christ, and the Little Sisters of the Assumption walk with the marginalised and excluded. “We are called to let our love and our labour speak Jesus Christ.”

Thanks go to all who have supported Srs Eleni and Marion by their love and prayers.