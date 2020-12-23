Youth leaders receive Tu Kahikatea awards

More than a dozen church youth leaders were recognised with Tu Kahikatea awards at the Auckland diocesan youth Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral on November 29.

The awards are about recognising the gift that youth and young adults are to the Catholic Church in this country, and thanking them for their outstanding contributions.

For the Auckland diocese, awards were made in the following categories: (Community Life) Evander Tanginoa, Vinnies; Henry Elliot, Vinnies; Lewis Swann, Logos; Tayla Faaofo, Logos; Melania Uhatafe, Logos; Athena Fernando, Northcote; Janine Ramos, Takapuna; Gabrielle Dsouza, Takapuna; Harry Akeli, Grey Lynn; Jervis Ferreira, Owairaka; Valerie Yeong, Catholic Young Adults Community; Luciane Ribeiro Capundag, Bonds of Marian Love; (Prayer and Worship) Fataitoa Perez – Rupeni, Waiuku; Ipu Junior Laga’aia, Ta’imua Youth Ministries and St Joseph’s Parish, Grey Lynn; (Leadership Development) Kulu Liavaa, Logos; (Advocacy) Latasi Koro, Vinnies; Nova Isaako Tagi, Vinnies; (Justice and Service) Gemma Nash, Vinnies;