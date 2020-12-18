CFC families distribute a ‘bundle of goodness’

By Francis & Hilda Morais

The Kids for Christ, a part of the Family Ministry of Couples for Christ, carried out a month-long celebration of the 11th Global Day of Service in September.

The yearly community event is usually held on a weekend. However, due to the unprecedented pandemic and in this time of home quarantine, all CFC families globally were invited to participate and do activities as a family within their home for four weeks.

Each week had a theme. Week 1 is Caring for the Environment: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Regenerate. Week 2 is Nurturing our Mind, Body and Spirit: Eat, Play, Pray as a family. Week 3’s theme is Stewardship of God’s Gift: Use of our Time, Treasure, Talent for God’s glory and blessings to others and week 4 is Good and Effective Use of Media: As messengers of God’s Word.

CFC Auckland Central Chapter adopted St Pius X Catholic Church at Glen Innes to be the recipient of their “Bundle of Goodness” from the outcome of their above-mentioned 4 weeks of activities.

In a letter dated October 13, St Pius X parish priest Fr Felise Lemi CSsR thanked CFC Auckland Central Chapter for the food parcels and clothes they received.

“We managed to deliver the food parcels and clothes to 25 families and were filled with joy and happiness. We greatly appreciate your kind generosity, especially during this time of Covid-19 in which these families are in need of assistance,” Fr Lemi said.