Dr Areti Metuamate joins ITENZ Board

The chief executive of Te Kupenga-Catholic Leadership Institute, Dr Areti Metuamate, has been appointed to the board of Independent Tertiary Education New Zealand (ITENZ), a national body representing private tertiary institutions.

ITENZ is the biggest association covering all areas of tertiary education and is recognised by the Government as the main representative of the tertiary private sector. It has more than 130 members.

Dr Metuamate became the inaugural chief executive of Te Kupenga after it was created last January by merging Good Shepherd College with The Catholic Institute.

Te Kupenga (the Net) has three operating units – Catholic Theological College (for tertiary courses and qualifications), National Centre for Religious Studies, and the Nathaniel Centre for Catholic Bioethics.

“It’s good to be involved in an organization like ITENZ at the national level,” says Dr Metuamate, who is of Ngati Kauwhata, Ngati Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngati Haua and Cook Islands descent, and has extensive experience with tertiary institutions in Australia and Aotearoa-New Zealand.

“As a private training establishment, Te Kupenga is actively involved at the national level of our sector.”