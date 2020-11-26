Unity across denominations

by BEATE MATTHIES

“Presence in Unity” – What a challenge it has been to organise an event of “presence”, while wondering about the alert level we would be in when this “Ecumenical Day” was actually going to take place.

Auckland’s shift to Level 1 made it possible: a group of some 20 people gathered at St Columba Centre in Ponsonby on October 17 to celebrate unity across the denominations. In a cooperation between members of Te Kupenga Catholic Theological College, the Holy Trinity Cathedral, ADCEIR and the initiative Titipounamu Study and Joy, the participants were able to enjoy biblical, theological, artistic and musical input.

Fr Kevin Waldie, SM, set the scene with a presentation on 1 Corinthians. St Paul’s writings remind all Christians to be a community of fellowship and partnership.

Rev. Ivica Gregurec from the Anglican Cathedral showed pictures of some stained-glass windows of the Holy Trinity Cathedral and gave background on them. These modern windows display a connection between the Old Testament, the New Testament and the Pacific.

The Bible teachings and the taste of art were complimented by Sarah Hart’s performance on the violin and her teaching the participants a couple of psalms.

Mind, heart, music and a tasty morning tea created a true atmosphere of harmony and friendship at the event.