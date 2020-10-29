John Paul College student wins gold at maths olympiad

Ishan Nath, a student at John Paul College in Rotorua, has won a gold medal at the 2020 International Mathematical Olympiad.

This is believed to be only the second time that a New Zealand student has won a gold medal in the contest in the 33 years that this country has entered a team. The last time a New Zealand student obtained a gold medal was in 2002.

Ishan, 18, was ranked equal 19th in the world of high school mathematics. He won bronze medals in 2018 and 2019.

This year’s event was scheduled to be held in St Petersburg, Russia, but the Covid-19 pandemic saw organisers put in place a new virtual format, with appropriate security protocols. Ishan reportedly travelled to Christchurch to compete alongside New Zealand teammates last month.

An article in the Rotorua Daily Post stated that he aims to study mathematics or physics after high school.