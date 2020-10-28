Rimutaka’s and Arohata’s new prison chaplain

Cardinal John Dew has commissioned Falefou Sio as Catholic prison chaplain for Rimutaka and Arohata prisons.

On his facebook page, Cardinal Dew wrote that “Falefou has already started at the prisons and there are reports about the calmness, peace and kindness he brings with him. Many of the prisoners have not known much kindness in their lives and as Pope Francis says in his encyclical Fratelli Tutti, published on the day of Falefou’s commissioning (October 4), ‘Individuals who possess this quality help make other people’s lives more bearable, especially by sharing the weight of their problems, needs and fears’”.

The photo, from Cardinal Dew’s facebook page, shows Mr Sio standing to Cardinal Dew’s right. On the cardinal’s left is Sr Veronica Casey, PBVM, the senior Catholic prison chaplain. Also in the photo are ecumenical chaplains Revs. Alison Robinson and Christoph Zintl.