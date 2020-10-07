Which party should get your vote in the 2020 General Election? Part 1

As part of NZ Catholic’s coverage of the 2020 General Election, seven significant political parties were invited to submit 300-word candidate statements explaining why you, our readers, should give your party vote to their particular party. Each party was asked to submit a statement by a candidate who is Catholic or of another Christian denomination. But, in the interests of democracy, the invitation did not exclude statements from candidates who have other religious affiliations, or none. NZ Catholic received replies from all the parties invited. Parties were informed that a 300-word limit would be strictly enforced. The order of the statements was selected at random.

Fletcher Tabuteau : In this modern age, and these trying times, I am pleased to know that our faith continues to remain strong. My wife and I have been together for 25 years now and our children have been raised in the Catholic faith, including their attendance at their primary and secondary Catholic schools. In fact, my wife is a Catholic primary teacher about to celebrate 20 years as a teacher in the same school.

I entered into Parliament six years ago. I made this choice because I believe the office gives people, normal everyday kiwis, the opportunity to make a difference.

To make positive change in our communities. Parliament is the house of representatives and I thought our “house” needed the voice of a teacher, that was what I did before Parliament and an economist, which was my area of specialist knowledge.

As a member of Parliament, I continue to believe in the fundamental principles of our party. For example, we believe that all people should be supported in their time of need and those who give a fairs day’s work should be given a fair day’s wage, and, as such, we were able to increase the minimum wage for all New Zealanders every year for the last three years.

I support and represent New Zealand First because we believe in the equality of all people.

That people should be able to live their lives in peace.

People should give their party vote to New Zealand First because, in the last three years of government, we ran a growing economy that was also paying down debt and increasing services to the people of New Zealand who needed them most.

We will continue to do the same by ensuring our experience and knowledge is at the heart of government decision-making once again.

David Seymour: This election New Zealanders have an important choice to make about their futures. ACT has a bold vision for a freer, more prosperous New Zealand. A New Zealand where businesses and workers’

pay less tax and are free to earn a greater share of the rewards from their efforts. Where the next generation is free to build houses. Where we take a modern approach to funding and operating infrastructure. Where businesses and innovators are not held back by crippling regulation.

Covid-19 has changed the way we go about our lives. That doesn’t mean we should let it change the futures of our children and grandchildren by leaving them a mountain of debt that they will have to pay back through taxes. That’s what the other political parties want to do, borrow and hope for the best.

Only a vote for ACT will ensure the other political parties are held to account. We will challenge them to keep taxes and household costs low. We will support small businesses to thrive and ensure there is a strong economy.

ACT has a roadmap to recovery, a fully costed plan to get back to surplus and start repaying the debt now. The ACT Party will fight for freedom of speech, freedom of choice and less Government interference in your life. With more MPs we will ensure that we protect your freedoms. Only a vote for ACT will change your future.

John Tamihere: As a Catholic, three issues will weigh on the conscience of the Church. Abortion, euthanasia and legalising cannabis.

The Māori Party position on abortion is founded in Maori tikanga. Hineahuone — the mother of all mothers — will have complete dominion over all matters involving abortion.

The Māori Party opposes the End of Life Choice referendum.

We oppose any legislation that can take life, and there are no belts and braces in the present legislation that protect the ill-informed, depressed, the disabled and age-related dementia.

The question on cannabis, we oppose legalisation, but we support decriminalisation.

There is not enough mental health and addiction services to meet our present difficulties, let alone meet the legal isthmus avalanche that could occur on legalisation.

On matters of social justice, we would require that Māori have a per capita entitlement to the way in which funds are presently deployed in our name, but never achieve the results which those funds were deployed.

For example, for every dollar voted into Health, 25 per cent is clipped by the Health Ministry, 60 per cent by the District Health Board and the rest goes to the Primary Health Organisation. We have no say but have to pay at the GPs.

If the system worked for us as it does for others, we would have no problems. We invite you to visit our Facebook and website, where our policies in full are available.

The only people that will lift us from poverty to a progressive and positive middle class are us ourselves.

White men’s tools do not fit brown men’s problems.