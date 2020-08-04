Covid crimps diocese celebration plan

Hamilton diocese was supposed to have a small celebration to mark the fortieth anniversary of the diocese, but the pandemic lockdown got in the way.

“We were going to mark quite simply the anniversary . . . but Covid paid put to this,” said Hamilton Bishop Stephen Lowe, who added that there will still be milestones that the diocese can celebrate in the future like the big fiftieth anniversary.

The diocese was formed on March 6, 1980 and Bishop Edward Gaines was appointed as its first bishop. A few months later, Bishop Gaines was warmly welcomed as pastor in Hamilton.

Bishop Lowe, who has been its bishop for the last five years, said the lockdown had its drawbacks, but they were able to adjust to it really well.

“In terms of the lockdown, I’ve been able to livestream Mass every day. We did an online Zoom conference that the pastoral team organised. Through that, we’ve got a NET team organised in the diocese. They were phoning up parishioners during lockdown as well as doing online youth events,” he said.

“So, it’s been an exciting, in a way, as we look at the reality of where people are in their spiritual lives and try to change the way we respond to those.”

Livestreamed Masses

Bishop Lowe’s daily livestreamed Masses during the lockdown had been well received.

“I’ve had people from all over the world write to me just about the daily Masses that we were offering during lockdown. It was clear it was a blessing for a lot of people,” he said.

“Even though we were in lockdown, the Lord wasn’t locked down. And he did amazing things through the livestream Masses for people,” Bishop Lowe said.

In the end, he said, the livestreamed Masses cannot replace the celebration of the Eucharist as a community, so they ceased.

“We are looking at the moment to offer some livestream Mass on a regular basis, but it won’t be everyday like it was,” he said.

Hamilton Bishop Emeritus Denis Browne said those Masses really raised the profile of the diocese and Bishop Lowe.

“He does it (livestreamed Mass) beautifully. He speaks beautifully and he doesn’t speak for too long. That added to his profile,” Bishop Browne said.

“I hope that the progress that he is building on will continue. He’s got an enthusiastic group of people: priests, religious and laity who are supporting him,” Bishop Browne added.

Looking back

Bishop Browne, who had been Bishop of Hamilton from 1994 to 2014, said both he and Bishop Lowe were lucky because Bishop Gaines was a very good administrator and was able to organise and put in place all the necessary structures.

“Because he (Bishop Gaines) set things up well, there was a good spirit within the diocese of community working together,” he said.

Bishop Browne said, in a way, it had been a difficult diocese to handle because of its geography. This meant a lot of travel for the bishop.

To be able to reach all the parishes, he set up regional consultations.

When NZ Catholic asked Bishop Browne what the highlights of his term as bishop were, he said it would be the increase in number of permanent deacons and the establishment of the Tyburn Monastery in Ngakuru.

He said both of these came out from the regional consultations.

“We’ve got a very strong band of permanent deacons now. There are 30 or more permanent deacons in the diocese. They do a very good job, actually,” Bishop Browne said.

He said when he invited the Tyburn nuns to Hamilton, he warned them that the diocese is not “well-endowed”.

The Mother Superior then, Mother Xavier McMonagle, who was from Hamilton, told him God will provide.

Another highlight was the redevelopment of the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary in 2009.

“I wasn’t very much in favour for it,” said Bishop Browne. He said then-cathedral administrator Fr Frank Eggleton and another parishioner came to him with the request because the cathedral was not big enough for the parishioners.

“I told them I can understand the situation and I can see there is a need, but I’m getting near the end of my time as bishop and it would be a good project for my successor,” he said with a laugh.

Eventually, Bishop Browne said he had to listen to the people and the result was “a really beautiful cathedral”.

Bishop Browne also paid tribute to the efforts of Cardinal Thomas Williams who pushed for the appointment of a Maori bishop. As a result, Hamilton Auxillary Bishop Max Mariu was the first Maori to be ordained bishop.

Hope for the future

Bishop Lowe said there is a real crisis in the spiritual life of a lot of people in the Catholic community and this is what he hopes to address.

“It’s been a real focus of mine . . . the spiritual life of the diocese. It has been a real worry, particularly (the spiritual life of) the young people. Even those who are going to Catholic schools, most of the families that are sending their children to Catholic schools aren’t practising their faith,” he said.

Bishop Lowe said this is a challenge for both Catholic schools and the diocese.

“This is . . . a wonderful opportunity, but at the same time, it’s a challenge. We have to be honest in saying it’s not easy when the families are not participating in the parish celebrations of Eucharist. And that asks of us, schools and diocese, to look at doing things differently,” he said.

He said they reshaped the pastoral team. “That’s been a really major initiative that’s having a lot of impact around the diocese,” he said.