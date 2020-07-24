Celebration of Fr Murphy’s 50th jubilee

by DAVID TENNENT

On Saturday, June 27, Fr Peter Murphy celebrated Mass with members of his family and parishioners of St Mary’s, Papakura, to mark the 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood on June 27, 1970. The liturgy included a moving rendition on violin of Panis Angelicus, at Fr Peter’s request, by his nephew Tristan Carter, accompanied by parishioner Judith Courtney. Of course, being Fr Peter’s Mass, there was also meditation!

At a celebratory supper after the Mass, Fr Peter spoke of his journey since ordination, especially the inspiration he drew from his mentor, the late Fr Tom Ryder, and his “Road to Emmaus” moment that led him to his commitment to meditation. Never one to miss a moment, Fr Peter thanked those present for the opportunity to call Papakura home, and exhorted those present to connect with God through the stillness into which meditation draws people.

St Mary’s gives thanks for our wonderful priest and friend, and commends Fr Peter for his loving service to the Lord and his people.