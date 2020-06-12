2020 Kaitiaki2Share winners announced

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has announced the winners and finalists of the 2020 Kaitiaki2Share creative competition.

Kaitiaki2Share encourages New Zealand students of all ages to consider how we can care for all creation, both people and the environment. Students were asked to send in a creative idea in the medium of their choice, such as a video, poem, drawing, project plan or story.

This is the inaugural Kaitiaki2Share competition, and Caritas is encouraged by the high level of participation, especially as many schools promoted the activity for students at home during lockdown. According to the Caritas website, more than 100 students sent in entries, showing off their creative minds, design skills and desire to care for God’s creation

“We were hopeful that students would be keen to get involved in Kaitiaki2Share and showcase their creative talents. They exceeded our expectations, and we came away with a real feeling that the youth of our country deeply value God’s creation and are passionate about caring for and preserving it for those who will come after us,” said Michael Stewart, Caritas education coordinator.

The announcement of the winners and finalists falls during Laudato Si’ Week, a worldwide celebration of the five-year anniversary of Pope Francis’ encyclical encouraging people to care for our common home. Caritas is also marking Laudato Si’ Week through a blog series and a global online webinar on social action.

“It has been so encouraging to see our young people share their ideas about being stewards of God’s creation. It has left me feeling reassured that young people in Aotearoa are hearing the call of the Holy Father and Laudato Si’,” said Teresa Shanks, Caritas education advisor.

The five winners of Kaitiaki2Share each received a share of the prize money. In addition, all winners and finalists had a native tree planted in their name, and their competition submission featured on the Caritas website at caritas.org.nz/kaitiaki2share.

The winners of the 2020 Kaitiaki2Share competition: Aminette Miranda (Y8, St Benedict’s School Khandallah); Franka Eilering (Y3, Monte Cecilia Catholic School, Auckland); Holly Bowhill (Y7, St Mary’s School, Blenheim); Olivia Bain (Y7, St Mary’s School, Blenheim); and Ryo Kinikinilau (Y5, St Benedict’s School, Khandallah).

Finalists: Finn Mulqueen (Y5, St Mary’s School, Gore); Indiana Hart (Y3, St Paul’s Primary, Auckland); Louisa Zacaroli (Y5, St Joseph’s School, Nelson); Milla Harrington (Y5, St Joseph’s School, Nelson); and Quinn Roper (Y8, St Joseph’s Primary School, Stratford).

Other notable efforts: Caitlin Montaperto-Wells (Y8, St Patrick’s School, Napier); Charlotte Boyle (Y4, St Benedict’s School, Khandallah); Devontae Auvale-Polo (Y6, St Bernadette’s School, Hornby); Jude Jepson (Y6, St Joseph’s School, Nelson); Lucy Homan (Y6, Reignier Catholic School, Napier); Matthaeus Kwan (Y6, St Joseph’s School, Nelson); Molly Jones (Y8, St Patrick’s School, Napier); Olive Hapuku (Y8, St Joseph’s School, Fairfield); Poppy Smith (Y2, St Benedict’s School, Khandallah); and Valerie Malaesala (Y8, Sacred Heart School, Christchurch).