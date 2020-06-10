Significant welfare system shortcomings at critical time

Wellington Archdiocese ecology, justice and peace advisor Lisa Beech welcomes Budget 2020, which significantly increases Government spending to protect and create jobs, deliver heathcare, build houses, support community organisations, and create environmental projects during the Covid-19 health and economic crises.

“After four decades in which ideas that the market will deliver social and economic wellbeing have predominated, we strongly welcome the recognition in Budget 2020 that a core role of the State is promoting the common good of all,” she said.

However, despite the greatest increase in Government spending that many will see in our lifetimes, the Budget still does not address significant shortcomings in our welfare system at a time when unprecedented numbers of people are entering the system for the first time, she noted.

The Wellington Ecology, Justice and Peace Commission submitted to the Finance and Expenditure Select Committee in February that the Government implement the Welfare Expert Advisory Group’s Recommendation 19, that main benefits be raised to cover a higher proportion of people’s living costs, reducing reliance on other forms of assistance.

Ms Beech said that, instead of addressing the inadequacy of benefit levels, Budget 2020 instead supports the charitable sector delivering emergency food support through schools and foodbanks.

“The best way to overcome food insecurity is to raise benefit levels so families can buy food themselves. Our inadequate social safety net will inevitably see more people in poverty. We will continue to advocate that fundamental issues in our welfare system must be addressed through the Covid-19 response.”