Dr Kevin Shore new NZCEO chief

Dr Kevin Shore has been appointed the new chief executive officer of the New Zealand Catholic Education Office, replacing Paul Ferris, QSM, who is retiring at a date to be set later this year. Dr Shore will be chief executive of both the NZCEO and the Association of Proprietors of Integrated Schools (APIS).

Dr Shore is currently the principal of St Peter’s College, Palmerston North, and was previously the principal of Cullinane College, Whanganui. He has a Doctorate of Education, a Masters in Educational Administration, a Post Graduate Diploma in Technology Education and a NZ Civil Engineering Certificate (from a previous life!). His leadership has been in both state and state-integrated schools over the past 25 years.

Following his doctorate, his work has been published in a number of professional journals as he focused on growing leadership in our schools.

According to a statement from the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference, Dr Shore has a strong commitment to te Tiriti o Waitangi. The statement noted that he has a genuine commitment to equity in education, and supports the practice of akonga and whānau (student and family) because of the way it aligns with the social justice focus of Catholic school communities. The statement added that Dr Shore was fortunate to be accepted for a special equity-focused leadership course at Harvard University in 2015. More recently he has been a member of the Ministerial Joint Task Force for reducing the burden of administration and compliance in schools.

The NZCBC statement noted that Dr Shore has a solid commitment to the mission of Catholic and other faith-based schools. He has a strong interest in the outdoors and has coached students in various sports over the years. He and his wife Heather are looking forward to moving to Wellington, and the opportunity of working there with sector leaders, and representing the interests of integrated schools in many of the forums based in the capital.

Geoff Ricketts, chair of the NZCEO board, said he was looking forward to welcoming Dr Shore to the role: “I am sure he will build on the excellent leadership given during the past 25 years, first by Brother Sir Patrick Lynch and then by Paul Ferris,” Mr Ricketts said.