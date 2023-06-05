Meditation is a very popular activity nowadays. Christian meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries. It involves quieting the mind and focusing on a specific thought or Scripture, with the goal of deepening one’s relationship with God. There are many benefits to Christian meditation, both physical and spiritual, and it can be a valuable tool for anyone looking to deepen their faith.

One of the main benefits of meditation is that it helps to reduce stress and anxiety. Studies have shown that regular meditation can help to lower cortisol levels, which is a hormone that is released in response to stress. By practising meditation regularly, individuals can learn to manage their stress levels, and find peace in the midst of difficult situations. We are living in a time when many are struggling with anxiety on a daily basis.

Another benefit of meditation is that it can help to improve focus and concentration. When we are constantly bombarded by distractions and stimuli, it can be difficult to stay focused on what really matters. Our children, in particular, I think need help to find quiet and focus. Meditation helps to train the mind to stay focused on one thing, whether it’s a Scripture verse, a prayer, or simply the presence of God. This may be particularly helpful for individuals who struggle with ADHD or other attention-related disorders.

In addition to its mental health benefits, meditation can also have physical health benefits. Studies have shown that regular meditation can help to lower blood pressure, improve immune function, and even reduce the risk of heart disease. By practising meditation regularly, individuals can not only improve their spiritual health, but also their physical health.

One of the most significant benefits of Christian meditation is that it helps to deepen one’s relationship with God. By focusing on God’s Word and presence, individuals can gain a deeper understanding of his love and plan for their lives. Christian meditation can also help to cultivate a sense of gratitude and awe for God’s creation, which can be a powerful source of motivation and inspiration.

Another result of regular meditation is that it may help to improve relationships with others. By practising meditation, individuals can learn to cultivate compassion, empathy, and forgiveness – there are some that focus on gratitude and kindness. These qualities are essential for healthy relationships, and can help to build bridges between individuals who might otherwise be divided. We know from the New Testament that ‘ Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed’ (Luke 5:16), and I imagine that meditation was part of his prayer.

Christian meditation can be a valuable tool for spiritual growth. By focusing on God’s word and presence, individuals can learn to discern his will for their lives, and to live in accordance with his plan. Often, we are too focused on what we see as the right way to get through life in the world, and we don’t make enough quiet time to listen to the will of God for our lives. Christian meditation can also help to cultivate virtues such as humility, patience, and self-control, which are essential for a fulfilling and meaningful life.

I find that meditation is a valuable practice, with many benefits for both physical and spiritual health. By quieting my mind and focusing on God’s Word and presence, I am helped to reduce stress and anxiety, improve focus and concentration, and deepen my relationship with God. I am hoping that long term meditation also helps improve my mental and physical health, build and grow healthy relationships with others, and promote spiritual growth. Whether practised alone, or in community with others, meditation can be a powerful tool for anyone looking to deepen their faith.

Matthew 6:6; “But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.”