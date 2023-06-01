Statutory manager appointed

A limited statutory manager has been appointed to the board of trustees at St Peter’s College in Gore.

But this does not mean that the school is being considered for closure, it has been reported.

According to a notice in the New Zealand Gazette, the limited statutory manager has the powers, functions and duties of the board in several areas – as an employer, in establishing policies and procedures, in supporting the school’s special character, as well as concerning matters of curriculum management, including teaching and assessment practice.

The limited statutory manager can also advise the board on communications and financial operations.

But the board retains its primary duty of care as a person conducting a business or undertaking, under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

Stuff reported that Nicola Hornsey had been appointed as limited statutory manager, and would begin work with the school’s board in mid-May.

A Ministry of Education official was reported as saying that the appointment in no way suggests closure.

The aim was to return the school to self-management once the goals of the intervention had been met, the official reportedly said.

It was reported that the school’s board had sought support in governing the school.

On April 28, three weeks after the announcement of the limited statutory manager appointment, St Peter’s College principal Tara Quinney said in a newsletter that Dunedin diocese had “signed off a $600,000 investment into refurbishing two science laboratories and the technician area in between”.

“It is through your attendance dues, the government’s property investment, and our Catholic diocese’s commitment to the future of St Peter’s College that we are able to commence this project this year,” Ms Quinney added.

“This project will allow our students to have access to high-quality facilities that favour collaborative learning and scientific experiments in a safe environment.”