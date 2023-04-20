Pope Francis donates relic of the true cross for King Charles III coronation

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – As Britain’s King Charles III walks into Westminster Abbey for his coronation on May 6, he will walk behind a processional cross containing a relic of Christ’s cross given to the King by Pope Francis.

While the Vatican provided no official details of the gift on April 19, an official said the two fragments in the coronation cross came from a relic preserved in the Lipsanoteca Room of the Vatican Museums, and were given as “an ecumenical sign”.

The fragments now are under glass in the centre of the coronation cross, which is made of recycled silver bullion.

Anglican Archbishop Andrew John of Wales blessed the cross during a service on April 19.

The Anglican Church in Wales, which refers to the cross as the Cross of Wales, said it is inscribed on the back with words, in Welsh, from the last sermon of St David, a sixth-century bishop and patron saint of Wales: “Be joyful. Keep the faith. Do the little things.”

King Charles has given the cross to the Christians of Wales, and after the coronation it will be shared by the Anglican and Catholic churches there.

“With a sense of deep joy, we embrace this cross, kindly given by King Charles, and containing a relic of the true cross, generously gifted by the Holy See,” said Catholic Archbishop Mark O’Toole of Cardiff in a statement published on the Church in Wales website.

The cross “is not only a sign of the deep Christian roots of our nation but will, I am sure, encourage us all to model our lives on the love given by our saviour, Jesus Christ”, Archbishop O’Toole said.

Chris Trott, the British ambassador to the Holy See, said on Twitter that “we are deeply moved and grateful to Pope Francis for this extraordinary gift”.

The gift of the relic, he said, reflects the strength of the relationship between the Holy See and Great Britain, a “relationship that developed over the course of the reign of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, who met five popes!”

Msgr Ervin Lengyel, secretary of the Vatican nunciature in London, tweeted: “In a significant ecumenical gesture, the Cross of Wales will incorporate a relic of the true cross, the personal gift of Pope Francis to His Majesty the King to mark the coronation”.

According to a CNA report, relics of the true cross have long been treasured by Christians around the world. According to legend, St. Helena, the mother of Constantine, miraculously discovered the cross in 326. Pieces of the cross were taken back to Rome and Constantinople. From there those pieces were further divided and dispersed to other shrines and holy sites.

There are historical references of Christians venerating the true cross throughout the centuries across Europe, the Mediterranean, and later the rest of the world, the CNA report stated.

According to historians of the Crusades, the true cross was regularly carried into battle by the armies of the Crusader kingdom of Jerusalem.

Today, there are relics venerated around the world all believed to be pieces of the true cross.

Photo: The top of the processional cross that will be used at the coronation of King Charles III in May is seen on the altar of an Anglican parish in Llandudo, Wales, April 19, 2023 (CNS photo/Dave Custance, courtesy of the Church in Wales)