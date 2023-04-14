CWL president running for diabetic youth

During 2023, the Catholic Women’s League in Aoteareoa New Zealand is raising awareness and fundraising for Diabetes New Zealand’s youth programmes.

Diabetes NZ is the CWLANZ Mission At Home recipient this year.

The CWL national president, Susan Dickson, is embarking on an energetic sponsored campaign.

Susan and her husband Bruce have entered in the Midnight Sun Half Marathon, which will take place on June 17 in Tromso, Norway.

They are planning to raise lots of money for “Diabetes NZ with Every Step!” The money raised will go to support young people at an annual camp.

Find them and sign-up to their private Facebook group for more details and updates: Every Step for Diabetes

A statement from CWL added that those who wish to support this cause can donate through Internet banking – Account number: 38-9020-0620355-00 and filling in the particulars box with ‘midnight sun’ and giving their name in the refence box.

The CWL statement expressed thanks for those who are supporting young people in New Zealand who live each day with diabetes.