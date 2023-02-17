Liturgy for those affected by Cyclone Gabrielle

From Palmerston North diocese local administrator Fr Craig Butler.

Whakawhanaungatanga/solidarity is about recognising we are all connected. We are all brothers and sisters, in Christ. Jesus reminds us that the greatest commandment is to love God and to love our neighbour. We pray for people in our diocese and throughout the country who are suffering because of Cyclone Gabrielle.

OPENING PRAYER In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.

God our refuge and hope. We pray for all who are suffering because of the recent flooding in our Diocese and country and from other natural disasters in our world. We ask that you grant strength and courage to those who are vulnerable through this time.

A PARAPHRASE FROM THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW

‘Lord, when did we see you hungry and feed you, or thirsty and give you something to drink? When did we see you a stranger and invite you in, or needing clothes and clothe you? When did we see you suffering because of flooding and displaced from your home’? ‘Truly I tell you, every time you did this for the least of my sisters or brothers, you did it for me’. Matthew 25

PRAYERS OF THE FAITHFUL

God our comforter, we pray for those who are suffering from the impact of the floods, in particular, Wairoa, Hawke’s Bay and Auckland. May they be given comfort, strength, and resilience as they navigate their way forward.

E te Ariki (O Lord) – Whakarongo mai ra ki a matou (Hear our Prayer)

Loving God, we pray for the wellbeing of the emergency and aid workers. May they be kept safe as they work to protect others and help them in their need.

E te Ariki (O Lord) – Whakarongo mai ra ki a matou (Hear our Prayer)

God of all, we pray for people who are suffering from natural disasters in other parts of the world, particularly Turkey, Syria and Tonga. E te Ariki (O Lord) – Whakarongo mai ra ki a matou (Hear our Prayer)

Caring God, help us to respond with compassion and generous hearts to all in need. Stir us to prayer and action through whakawhanaungatanga (solidarity), manaakitanga (care) and aroha (love). E te Ariki (O Lord) – Whakarongo mai ra ki a matou (Hear our Prayer)

God of wisdom, We ask that you are with our nation’s leaders in their decision-making. As they carry out their responsibilities, may they strive to uphold the dignity of all people especially the poor and the vulnerable. E te Ariki (O Lord) – Whakarongo mai ra ki a matou (Hear our Prayer)

Our Father, who art in Heaven; hallowed by Thy name; Thy kingdom come; Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread; and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us, and lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil. Amen

Loving God, please bless us and our brothers and sisters in their need. In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.

in prayer with those in need