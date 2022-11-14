Synod listening sessions for Oceania

The Federation of the Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania is holding an online preparatory event in November for the FCBCO’s February Suva general assembly.

The preparatory event, titled Our Ocean Home, has been scheduled for two hours on each day of November 28th, 29th and 30th, from 5pm to 7pm New Zealand time.

This scheduling allows all participants to engage with, and experience, an online process of listening, discerning and conversation together. Please note that the sessions are not repeated, but rather explore a different theme each session on Our Ocean Home.

According to a statement on the New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference website, the style and format of the preparatory event will be framed by processes of storytelling, reflection and theological dialogue, akin to cultural experiences of Talanoa or “yarning circle”-style conversations.

Invitations to the preparatory event are being sent to the bishops of Oceania from each of the general secretaries. Consecrated and lay women and men, young people, ecumenical networks and ecclesial regional networks are all welcome in the spirit of synodal action.

In an October 4 letter, Suva Archbishop Peter Loy Chong stated that a scheduled FCBCO general assembly will be held from February 5-10 in the Archdiocese of Suva, Fiji.

“I am delighted to share with you that His Eminence, Cardinal Michael F. Czerny, SJ, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, will be our chief guest, to preside at the Opening Eucharist on February 5, . . . and to deliver the opening address,” the archbishop wrote.

“Together with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Australian Catholic University (ACU), I warmly invite you to attend a Preparatory Event for the upcoming FCBCO General Assembly . . . .”

More information, including a registration link, can be found at www.acu.edu.au/ouroceanhome