Morning market at Takapuna parish a success

The beautiful weather and lots of help from parishioners enabled the Youth and Young Adult ministry of St Joseph’s Parish, Takapuna, raise almost $5000 from a morning market fundraiser held on September 25 at the church’s car park.

The actual amount raised was $4,891.

There were food stalls, games, face painting as well as car washing that morning. Raffles and silent auctions were held.

Talented musicians kept the crowd entertained as people enjoyed their mouth-watering lunch under the blazing sunshine.

The group said because of the generosity of the parishioners, they were a step closer to sending 100 young people to attend their summer camp in January next year.

“After a few years of limited gathering numbers, this was an exhilarating way to celebrate community life no matter if you are young or young at heart. So, here’s an encouragement to gather your community together to celebrate life, and each other,” one parishioner said.

They expressed hope that other parish communities would be inspired to hold similar fundraisers that would engage members of their parishes.