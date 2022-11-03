Nina has Caritas international role

Caritas Aotearoa New Zealand has a new Head of Programmes, who will lead its international development and humanitarian work.

Caritas chief executive Mena Antonio said, “I’m delighted to announce that Nina Tu’i has been appointed to the role of Head of Programmes for Caritas”.

“This concludes a robust, thorough and competitive recruitment process and I invite you to join with me in welcoming Nina as she joins the Caritas whanau,” Ms Antonio said.

“Nina brings with her 15 years’ of experience leading international development projects in the Pacific. She has a track record in developing lasting relationships with diverse stakeholders to achieve joint objectives. In addition to having strong project and programme management, Nina also has experience with international disaster response, emergency management, and financial management including annual budgeting and reporting.”

Mrs Tu’I’s ability in research, monitoring, evaluation and learning will be a real asset to Caritas as it seeks to strengthen the work of it programmes in a post-Covid context.

Mrs Tu’i is a graduate of Massey University where she gained a Master of International Development with Distinction.

She lived in the Pacific for 12 years (Tonga, Samoa and Fiji) and led the work for the principal scientific and technical organisation in the Pacific, the Pacific Community (SPC) related to educational research. Her breadth of experience ranges from leading the implementation of community development projects in the Pacific to managing international development projects for the New Zealand Government.

Mrs Tu’i is married with two children. Her starting date at Caritas will be October 31.