St Mary’s head girl reads at Queen’s service

The head girl of St Mary’s College, Wellington, was on the national stage during the state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II on September 26.

Erana Ngarimu read the Gospel reading – John 10:11-16 – at the service celebrated at St Paul’s Cathedral (Anglican) in Wellington. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, and many other dignitaries were present.

Erana, who is the great niece of Te Moana-Nui-a-Kiwa Ngarimu, VC, told NZ Catholic that “overall, the experience was amazing”.

“It was such an honour to take part [in] this special occasion. I felt very privileged to be surrounded by many leaders of the community, and [it] was a very new experience,” Erana said.

Asked about returning to school life later in the week, Erana said “Back at school, I have been approached by other students also interested in the event, but have slotted back into school life well”.

St Mary’s College principal Andrew Murray told NZ Catholic that “it was wonderful to have the college represented on the national stage, but Erana was representing all young people, not just her college”.

“We are proud of Erana, as we are [of] all our students,” Mr Murray said.

At the state memorial service, Cardinal John Dew was one of those who led the part of the service titled “prayers and act of remembrance”. The cardinal did so alongside The Venerable Don Rangi and Bishop Waitohiariki Quayle.

As part of the prayer, Cardinal Dew said: “Let us pray for that hope which only God can give. Kua ara te Karaiti i te mate. Kua horahia te aroha: koia te Ariki o te wā, te Ariki o te Ātea. (Christ has risen from the dead. Love is spread: it is the Lord of Time, the Lord of Space.)

Cardinal Dew then read out some lines from the English writer and Anglican cleric John Donne (1572-1631).

“Bring us, O Lord God, at our last awakening, into the house and gate of heaven, to enter into that gate and dwell in that house, where there shall be no darkness nor dazzling, but one equal light; no noise nor silence, but one equal music; no fears nor hopes, but one equal possession; no ends nor beginnings, but one equal eternity; in the habitations of your glory and dominion, world without end. Amen.”

This same verse was read by precentor Reverend Mark Birch at Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

After reading this verse, Cardinal Dew then introduced the singing of the Lord’s Prayer with the following words: “I runga i te whakapono me te tūmanako, ka waiata tāto (With faith and hope, we sing . . . )”