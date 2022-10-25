Mass bags for little parishioners at Christchurch pro-cathedral

St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Christchurch has introduced “Mass bags” to keep young ones engaged and entertained during the liturgy – and the initiative has proven to be very popular.

In August, the pro-cathedral newsletter stated that the Mass bags would include books, colouring, flip cards and some rosary beads.

The young families pastoral worker at the parish, Cathie Hurdle, told NZ Catholic that the Mass bags have “been very well received”.

“They are always all used at our 9.30am Mass and a good number at other Masses. They have also been used during reconciliation evenings and for younger children during FHC practices,” Mrs Hurdle said.

“We have had multiple families email thanking us for the Mass bags, and letting us know that their children enjoyed using them.”

Mrs Hurdle said she was not aware of any other Catholic parishes in New Zealand having similar Mass bags.

The cathedral parish in Christchurch has a lot of young families, and the parish is putting a significant effort into making Mass accessible and enjoyable for young families, she said. The idea for the Mass bags came from the pastoral workers at the parish.

“We were donated some fabric, and the idea of the Mass Bags stemmed from there,” Mrs Hurdle said, adding that the parish is funding the initiative. Ten bags were made available initially, and ten more are on the way.

Mrs Hurdle said that there was a “bit of miscommunication when the bags were first introduced, and three went missing, but this has now been resolved and we have a simple sign in/out sheet that the parents use”.

“At this stage, we have not had to replenish the bags. Soon, we will need to add some more pad paper but, other than that, they are being very well looked after.

Two main outcomes were sought in introducing the Mass bags, Mrs Hurdle said.

“Firstly, our children feel that the parish values them and makes them feel welcome, as the bags are designed purely for them, making the church feel like their space too rather than just somewhere they come to please Mum and Dad. And also, that our parents might get a bit more out of Mass or hear a bit more of the homily, as their children are happily occupied.”

Before the introduction of the Mass bags, some families had been bringing their own books or colouring items, Mrs Hurdle said.

“But from my own prior experience, it is another thing to try [to] remember when you are already trying hard to get everyone out of the house on time with matching shoes on. The Mass bags have taken that pressure off families, and the children appreciate seeing other children using and enjoying the same things that they are enjoying. They are so proud carrying their Mass bag into the church.”

The introduction of the Mass bags has led to other positive outcomes.

“Our welcome team do a wonderful job handing the Mass bags to new families, who are not aware they are available,” Mrs Hurdle said.

“This is a prime opportunity for our welcome team to introduce themselves, and make our newcomers or families who are returning to Mass feel welcome and valued. Having our fabulous welcome team on board with this has made the roll out very easy. We are striving to make our parish one where everyone feels they belong, including our young families.”

She added that the parish has also introduced monthly Family Masses, reintroduced School Masses which happen each term, and has revitalised the Liturgy of the Word for Children programme, and “we now provide weekly take-home messages and family questions based on the Gospel, so our families are well equipped to live out the Gospel teachings in their daily lives”.

“We do all these things to help our children to walk their lives alongside God every step of the way.”