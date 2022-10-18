Fr Tong looking forward to his life of ministry

Wellington Cardinal John Dew called on newly-ordained priest Fr Alfred Tong and all his brother priests to “be creative and imaginative in the ways that we preach the Gospel and make Jesus known” to an unenthusiastic society.

Fr Tong’s ordination was held at St Joseph’s church in Upper Hutt on September 24.

Cardinal Dew based his homily on the Gospel chosen by Fr Tong, which was the story of Jesus meeting the Samaritan woman at the well.

Cardinal Dew said that Fr Tong had told him (the cardinal) that that particular Gospel story was very similar to Fr Tong’s own vocation journey.

“You came to know Jesus after a period of time. And once you had encountered him, nothing in your life other than following him and committing yourself to priesthood made any sense at all,” the cardinal said.

“Whatever you do . . . live in such a way that the people you meet will also ask who Jesus is. Help them to be curious and fascinated by him. Look for ways to give them the life-giving water that is God’s gift to them, Jesus.”

Cardinal Dew subsequently wrote on his facebook page that Fr Tong has a doctorate in chemistry and many other qualifications, as well as being a talented musician.

“It was with great joy that I ordained Alfred Tong to the priesthood. Alfred’s own joy was very evident throughout the day,” the cardinal wrote.

Leaving everything behind

In an earlier interview, Fr Tong told NZ Catholic that the story of the Samaritan woman at the well had always resonated with him.

Like the Samaritan woman, he said that he was confused, and the purpose and meaning of his life seemed beyond him.

He had dreams of being a great scientist or a famous concert pianist, but these paths did not seem to lead to fulfilment.

“It wasn’t until I met Jesus that [I] finally understood that, after all, I’m not any one of these parcels,” he said.

“I don’t necessarily need to be that great musician or that great concert pianist or that great scientist [who] makes the discoveries. Jesus had it covered. I could find a purpose in being able to share the love that I received, and to be able to go out there and say to people that God exists in their life, too.”

During his ordination, Fr Tong gave Cardinal Dew a copy of a book he (Fr Tong) wrote as an environmental chemist. It was a nod to St Ignatius of Loyola, who left his sword, dreams, talents and aspirations before the statue of Mary and Jesus.

“I, too, leave everything with Jesus and Mary. This book represents all my dreams and aspirations. I, too, leave these with my dear bishops,” Fr Tong said.

The new priest also sang Ka Waiata to Mary towards the end of his ordination Mass.

Journey

Fr Tong told NZ Catholic that his mum is the devout Catholic in the family. He said that his mum, who moved schools often as a young child in Hong Kong, always found solace in praying in the chapels.

But Fr Tong himself wasn’t moved by his mum’s praying of the rosary or other devotional prayers.

“I was raised, in many ways, a church-going Catholic, but quite possibly what you would call a lukewarm Catholic,” he said.

“When I looked at these patterns of hers, I was quite dismissive and thought them a waste of time. There was really a sense of criticism when I was growing up because of all of these. Mum, I know you are praying, but I don’t really get what you’re doing,” he said.

It was music that initiated his vocational journey. Former St Margaret’s College Master Reverend Dr Peter Norris learned that Fr Tong could play classical music on the piano, and introduced him to Fr Mark Chamberlain, who was university chaplain then.

“Fr Mark Chamberlain was really inviting and didn’t mind that I was probably a little different. If I understand now with my journey, we’re all very diverse. I think this is where having the sense of being accepted and loved made me want to give that same love again,” he said.

Fr Chamberlain played a large role in his vocation journey. He was Fr Tong’s inspiration and role model, as well as his spiritual adviser.

As Fr Tong’s music ministry grew, he was introduced to Ignatian Spirituality by an American student, who suggested that the group meet up every Wednesday for an examination of conscience.

“Initially, I thought, that’s a load of rubbish. All of this you know, it’s just imagination,” he said with a laugh. “I attended some of these sessions, and I felt a real sense of how powerful prayer can be to bring us that sense of peace that we so long for.”

“That was just what I needed to understand that, above all, a spiritual life is the most necessary requirement for us to understand who we are, and make some purpose of why we are here and be able to encounter God.”

Fr Tong also remembered attending a Chrism Mass one Holy Week.

“I was just sitting with my mum and dad attending this Chrism Mass and then, there was Cardinal John reaffirming with all of the priests up there in the sanctuary . . . the commitment to be priest. It was as if he was calling me personally,” he said.

This discernment process led him to the seminary.

Culture Shock

The first week at the seminary was an eye-opener, literally.

“I’ve never, on a regular basis, woken up so early. Going into the seminary and you see brother seminarians who would really be there, bright-eyed and bushy tailed, at six o’clock (in the morning) doing adoration,” he said.

He understood that they were given the daily office of prayer to recite every day so they could be praying with the entire Church, but it was so out of his comfort zone that he sought out then-formator, now Christchurch Bishop Michael Gielen, to ask if he (Fr Tong) was doing okay.

“I was so out of depth with the experience of the seminary timetable. It’s really, really different. I think mentally, that’s where I needed to find the openness and the acceptance of how I was going to approach the vocation,” he said.

“After all, it was really only God who can tell me uniquely that I was called for ministry, and not necessarily following the patterns of anyone else who had been also called uniquely,” he said.

Through the years as a seminarian, he said it was in journeying with the people that he found fulfilment.

Fr Tong remembered a friend who expressed gratitude for his (Fr Tong’s) help and guidance through their grief on the death of their grandfather.

“To know that it means so much to someone, those personal experiences. Those are the times that make this vocation with God deeply worthwhile,” he said.

Looking forward

Fr Tong said that he doesn’t quite know what kind of priest he’d make. He said that administration is probably not his strong suit, and he prefers journeying with people one-on-one, as well as talking about science and faith with students.

He also acknowledged that there are a lot of uncertainties in the parishes with the amalgamations, the pooling of resources, as well as the lack of parish priests.

“Stepping up into ministry is quite daunting, but exciting at the same time. I don’t really know what the future holds for me when it comes to this picture of being out there,” he said.

“Suffice it to say that I trust God will make use of all those gifts that I have that I’ve already let go of, not to hold on [to] them tightly, but to know that God will somehow use them.”