Increase in people needing daily meals at the Compassion Soup Kitchen

The Compassion Soup Kitchen in Wellington has seen a steep increase in people needing its support, serving nearly 60,000 meals and delivering another 10,000 take-out meals to people in need during the past 12 months.

“With the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling now more than ever to be able to feed themselves and their whānau. We have seen the numbers at the soup kitchen rise and expect this to continue,” said Sam Johnson, the deputy kitchen manager.

During the last few months, with many affected by the rising cost of living due to inflation, the soup kitchen has experienced an increase in demand, not only for breakfast and dinner, but also for other services such as the provision of shoes, clothing, and laundry facilities.

It also offers a place of community where everyone can experience kindness and the companionship of others.

Sr Margaret Anne Mills, congregational leader of the Sisters of Compassion, said “the support offered to our whānau is vital to their well-being. Our soup kitchen not only provides a nourishing meal, but social engagement and acceptance.” The soup kitchen is running its annual appeal during September.