‘Good Samaritans’ honoured at Caring Mass

Auckland Bishop Stephen Lowe thanked volunteers and community group partners of the Catholic Caring Foundation (Auckland) for “making the difference” and “not walking on” when they see people in need.

The bishop’s Caring Foundation will be disbursing $925,000 worth of grants throughout the diocese this year, and has so far given out 58 community grants in 2022.

At the July 27 Caring Mass at Christ the King church in Owairaka, Bishop Lowe based his homily on the parable of the Good Samaritan, as well as on Phil Collins’ song “Another Day in Paradise”. In contrast to the Good Samaritan, the man in the song walks away from the woman asking for help.

“It’s a great song about our society that doesn’t know how to cope with so many people in need. And today, I want to thank you for not walking on by, not crossing the street,” Bishop Lowe said.

“This is what the Caring Foundation is all about. It is about seeing the needs that are out there. Seeing and wanting to do something to make a difference.”

He said that, like the man in the song, so many in society would cross the street, embarrassed by what they see.

“That attitude has got to change. And we’ve got so many people who are just longing for the change that you and I can make,” the bishop said.

Catholic Caring Foundation manager Ann-Marie Parker told NZ Catholic that the Covid pandemic has put significant strain on families, as well as on the CCF’s partner agencies, and that these difficulties are not likely to go away for quite some time.

“We listened to the community to find out what they think will be the best way forward for families and individuals. We seek agencies that will align with our mandate for caring for the poor,” she said.

She added that they seek agencies that support individuals and families in a “mana-enhancing way” ,as the end goal is to lift people out of poverty.

Mrs Parker said that the trends they are seeing in terms of needs include the exacerbation — by the pandemic — of the already complex problem of debts owed by families (whether lifetime or intergenerational debts), housing affordability, and the impact of Covid on mental and emotional health, as well as the education of the youth, particularly those who are already at risk.

She said that there is a growing number of young people on whom the impact of Covid is now only starting to show.

“The stressful and challenging times that they might have to endure as their family lost jobs or were sick, we’re seeing that tracking through in higher numbers now in terms of the services that they are looking for to help them,” she said.

Mrs Parker said that Covid had also impacted the staff of their partner-community groups who work on the frontline.

“They’ve worked exceptionally hard during Covid, but there has been no let-up,” she said.

Mrs Parker cited their partners who provide women’s refuges, which are constantly full.

“They have always been busy. The pressure is on women’s refuges to manage the demand,” she said.

On the other hand, she said donors have also been affected by the pandemic.

“We know that, with inflation on the back of Covid, many of our donors have had a decrease in their discretionary income. One of the things that come out of that is a decreased ability to support organisations that they want to support,” she said.

Mrs Parker said that they are very appreciative of all their donors who continue to support the foundation in caring for the poor.

The Caring Foundation recognised schools and community groups that had been partnering with them in providing help to the needy. Mrs Parker said that they see hope in the future in “these wonderful young people coming through with a real heart for caring and helping”.

She also thanked the parents of these young people, as well as their schools, “who support them (students) in putting their faith into action”.

The foundation also acknowledged Pa Maliu ‘Otutaha and the parishioners in the Hokianga for their work in distributing food, particularly during the lockdown.

Those who would like to support the efforts of the foundation to help those who are in need can go to their website www.caringfoundation.org.nz/ways-to-give/ or email them at info@caringfoundation.org.nz

They can also call (09) 360 3045 or send donations direct to their bank account: BNZ 02-0100-0242648-00