Archbishop Martin welcomed to Wellington

A liturgical reception to welcome Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, to Wellington archdiocese was held at St Teresa’s Pro-Cathedral in Karori on the evening of August 12.

The reception was in the form of evening prayer of the Church, at which the apostolic nuncio, Archbishop Novatus Rugambwa, read out the formal letter of appointment of Archbishop Martin as Coadjutor Archbishop of Wellington.

Archbishop Martin told those at the event about his life in the last decade, and how this had shown that “God’s ways . . . are not our ways”. He referred to his work as a Marist priest in schools, his being called to Rome to work as bursar-general for his order, and then his appointment as Bishop of Christchurch in late 2017.

“And then three years later I get another phone call . . . and here I am 18 months later having this formal reception as coadjutor archbishop,” he said.

“I have learnt finally not to make any more predictions about what might be, and that perhaps the best way is just to take each day as a gift from God to be lived with him.”

But Archbishop Martin said that his experiences and encounters with people were preparation for “what God has revealed as his plan for me to be a bishop, and now to be the coadjutor archbishop of this diocese, Wellington”.

“It is not something I ever desired or thought would happen, but I do trust that God’s wisdom is greater than our wisdom, and that this is his work which I am being invited to cooperate with. It is very humbling to be called to this role in the Church, and I am very aware of my own shortcomings and inadequacies. But seeing you here in prayerful support reminds me that this is not a CEO job, or a promotion or a step on the career ladder. This is a calling of leadership in faith, for and with God’s people, and that the grace and strength that I will need to do this comes from God, and from the support and prayer from his people. For this I am deeply grateful.”

Archbishop Martin said that he was mindful of the Scripture passage that referred to a great deal being required of those to whom a great deal is given.

“I know I have been given a great deal, and I am deeply grateful, I am more concerned that I will, in turn, not be found wanting in what is expected of me and then delivered by me. This is why your prayers are so important, and what I have truly come to value so deeply as a bishop, the faith and prayer of the members of the Church for their bishops. I do want to do justice to all I have received and to what is being asked of me.”

He added that, for most of his priestly life, Wellington had been “home”, and he was looking forward to his future life and ministry in the archdiocese, as “we continue the mission of bringing the Good News of Jesus Christ to our world”.

“I know we are living in challenging times,” he said, “but I also believe we are all people of our time, that God created each of us to be living in this time and in these places.”

Archbishop Martin particularly acknowledged the current Archbishop of Wellington, Cardinal John Dew, as they worked together in the archdiocese.

“I look forward to the journey we will continue to have, helping one another to grow more in love with Christ, strengthening our faith communities and deepening our sense of mission, sharing the Good News. We are all playing our part now in God’s plan for this country of Aotearoa

New Zealand, and for our archdiocese of Wellington.”

Speaking at the liturgical reception, Cardinal Dew noted, in 2008, that he had welcomed and installed then-Fr Martin as rector of St Patrick’s College, Kilbirnie. Ten years later, Cardinal Dew ordained then-Bishop Martin as bishop.

“Tonight, I am delighted on behalf of the archdiocese to welcome Archbishop Paul as the Coadjutor Archbishop of Wellington, who will eventually succeed me and become the eighth Archbishop of Wellington,” Cardinal Dew said.

The cardinal recalled joking with Archbishop Martin that, when the latter became Bishop of Christchurch, he was no longer a “wandering religious”.

But Archbishop Martin had responded positively to the invitation to serve in Wellington archdiocese, Cardinal Dew added.

“Now, you are no longer a wandering religious, you are in Wellington, you are home and you are most welcome,” he said.

“There are many things a bishop is asked to do,” Cardinal Dew noted. “We are also reminded that the title of ‘bishop’ is not one of honour, but of function, and that we should strive to serve rather than rule. One of the ways that we serve the people of God and know that we are privileged to do [so], is to draw every kind of grace for them from the overflowing holiness of Christ.”

Cardinal Dew also noted that the liturgical reception was held in the presence of the Marian icon Ko Hāta Maria, te Matua Wahine o te Atua (Holy Mary, Mother of God) by Damien Walker (Studio of Saint Philomena, Rangiora), which was received by St Mary of the Angels church in Wellington two days later. And the announcement of Archbishop Martin’s appointment was on January 1, 2021 — the Solemnity of Mary, the Mother of God.

“As we welcome you Paul, we also assure you our prayerful support, and we ask that Mary’s prayer will always accompany you.”

Archbishop Martin will be formally installed as Archbishop of Wellington after Cardinal Dew’s retirement. Cardinal Dew turns 75 in May next year. When bishops turn 75, they are required to submit their letter of resignation to the Pope, who then can decide whether to accept the resignation.