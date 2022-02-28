Akld diocese staff mourn much-loved colleague

Auckland diocese staff were saddened and shocked at the sudden death of one of their colleagues, Angela McKinstry of the diocesan finance team, over the summer holidays.

Ms McKinstry, aged 61, had suffered a critical medical event a few days before her death in Wellington on January 13.

A requiem Mass was celebrated on January 28 at Star of the Sea church in Howick, which is near where Angela McKinstry’s mother still lives.

As well as a family tribute that was given at the Mass, two of her Pompallier Diocesan Centre colleagues spoke about Ms McKinstry after Communion.

Catholic Caring Foundation manager Ann Marie Parker said she had had the privilege of knowing Ms McKinstry for six years.

“Angela had a huge impact on her work colleagues at the diocese, and the many parishes, schools and other organisations that she supported with her work at the finance department,” Mrs Parker said.

“Everyone at the Pompallier Centre had an ‘Angela’ story – about her humour, her warmth, compassion and empathy, and her ‘can do’ spirit. If you needed something done, Ange would put her hand up and volunteer.”

Ms McKinstry, a former student at Baradene College in Auckland, was a rare person who could connect with anyone, and she could fill a room with laughter and funny stories, Mrs Parker added.

Yolande Hunt, from the Auckland Diocese Property Group, paid tribute to her colleague’s wisdom and compassion.

“I got to see how helpful and caring she was as a board member on the Liston Village Board. Everyone loved her, she took the time to carefully explain everything to them,” Ms Hunt said.

Ms McKinstry was someone who “knew if a co-worker was going through a difficult time, and needed someone to talk to, or to arrange a care package for them”.

“She did this quietly and without any need of acknowledgement, drawing on her many years of experience as a volunteer for Victim Support.”

Ms Hunt also noted how Ms McKinstry always spoke affectionately about her own family.

Ms McKinstry also helped with NZ Catholic’s accounts for several years, and she was always pleasant, helpful and generous with her time, said NZ Catholic editor Dr Michael Otto.

“With everyone else at the Pompallier Diocesan Centre, we at NZ Catholic will miss Angela,” Dr Otto said.