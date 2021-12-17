Year of St Joseph comes to an end

The Centre for Marriage and Family, Sanctuary of Fourviere and Evangelion, commenced a “Festival on St Joseph” as the Year of St Joseph came to an end.

The festival started with an opening Mass on November 14, and will finish with a closing Mass and Festival of Lights at the Sanctuary of Fourviere on December 11.

A talk by American author Fr Donald Calloway, MIC, was livestreamed on Evangelion’s Facebook page. He is a member of the Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary.

He wrote the book, Consecration to St Joseph, which emulated the preparation method employed by St Louis Marie de Monfort in his (St Louis’) Marian consecration.

Fr Calloway said that this was the first time in the history of Christianity that a year was dedicated to the foster-father of Jesus.

“Why is the Holy Spirit shouting for us to go back to St Joseph right now?” he asked. “We have been experiencing in society what you may call a certain patricide, a killing of the father and his role. Not literally, of course, but casting him aside.”

He said that family life is under great pressure in the Western Hemisphere.

He also noted that, during the lockdown, many people have “lost their jobs or been furloughed”.

“We need to go to him because these are difficult times. So many people are anxious, worried, stressed about their future,” he said. “We need to go to this good father. He will comfort us. He will make us realise that God will not abandon us.”

Fr Calloway said that among St Joseph’s titles are “Pillar of Families”, “Glory of Domestic Life” as well as “Terror of Demons”. He also pointed out that St Joseph is the patron saint of workers.

Fr Calloway said that not one word by St Joseph is contained in the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, but there is a tradition in the Church which suggests it was the Blessed Virgin Mary who talked about St Joseph to the Gospel writers.

“Isn’t it interesting that Mary, from the beginning, was championing her husband?,” he observed.