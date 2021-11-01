Christchurch Catholic retirement village sold

Christchurch Catholic diocese is selling its Maryville Courts retirement village in the city centre to Archer Group, a retirement village operator owned by a Baptist Church trust.

Maryville Courts has 65 villas and apartments and a comprehensive community centre on a 1.9 hectare site next to St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral.

The sale, for an undisclosed sum, is reportedly due to be settled this month.

According to an article on the stuff website, Christchurch diocese general manager Andy Doherty said the Maryville sale was part of “a broader strategy associated with funding the new cathedral and new parish centres”.

“The Archer Group, with their continuum of care model which we cannot replicate, is an experienced operator that shares many of our values which we believe is very important for existing residents,” Mr Doherty told stuff.

The Archer Group put out a statement on September 1 announcing the conditional purchase of Maryville Courts.

According to this statement, Archbishop Paul Martin, SM, said, “Maryville has a very good name as a place which provides quality facilities and housing for people in a caring environment. The decision to consider selling Maryville is a decision not taken lightly . . . ”

The statement continued that “Archer feels honoured and humbled to have this acquisition opportunity.

“We acknowledge the anxiousness that Maryville residents may feel with the possibility of a new owner, however, we see that many of our values are similar. Both are charitable organisations, have the Christian faith as part of . . . special character, while Archer’s ‘loving life’ programmes offer a diverse range of events including Archer Tours, and being able to provide a continuum of care services as and when needed by residents.

“Archer will strive to offer Maryville residents confidence for their future, and provide these additional services for residents to enjoy as being part of the wider Archer family.”

In 2019, Christchurch diocese announced that it was planning a new city precinct which would include a new cathedral, a pastoral centre / community hub, a primary school for a relocated St Mary’s Primary School, offices for the diocese and residential accommodation for clergy, plus a multi-storey car parking building. The 2019 estimated cost was $126 million.