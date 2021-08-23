Person with Covid-19 visited St Patrick’s Cathedral, Auckland

A person with Covid-19 visited St Patrick’s Cathedral in Auckland on August 12.

The visit was between 12.15pm and 1.15pm.

According to a letter posted to the cathedral facebook page from the Medical Officer of Health (Auckland Regional Public Health Service), those who have tested positive and their household members are in isolation.

The post gave advice from the Ministry of Health for those who were at the cathedral at the time concerned. Such people are considered close contacts and must stay in self-isolation for 14 days until August 26.

Advice is also given for covid-19 testing requirements, as well as other instructions.

Similar advice was given after people with Covid-19 visited De La Salle College, McAuley High School (both in south Auckland).

Photo: Jason Pratt – Wikimedia