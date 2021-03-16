Lockdown Lunches

With Auckland going into a sudden level 3 alert level lockdown in mid-February, and most schools being closed, thousands of prepared school lunches did not go to waste.

Some 13,000 lunches supplied by Montana Catering Auckland were donated to the Society of St Vincent de Paul, which distributed them to pensioners and families in need.

The lunches are normally provided to schools as part of the Government initiative Ka Ora Ka Aho, providing healthy lunches to communities in need.

Not one lunch was wasted, the Vinnies Youth Auckland facebook page stated.

Among the groups with which the Vinnies worked to see that the lunches were distributed were Mother of Divine Mercy Refuge, Three Sixty Tautua, Eastern Women’s Refuge, Western Village, Central Auckland retirement flats, some Catholic parishes and some

principals from south Auckland Catholic primary schools.

Other suppliers in the Ka Ora Ka Aho initiative donated lunches to the Auckland City Mission, marae and community groups.